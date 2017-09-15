Indonesia swings back to trade surplus in August

Indonesian labourers load cement onto a ship at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta February 3, 2015. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Sept 15 — Indonesia's external trade returned to a surplus in August, led by growth in manufacturing and mining exports, and produced the biggest surplus in more than five years, the statistics bureau said today.

August surplus was US$1.72 billion (RM7.2 billion), the bureau said, outpacing the US$520 million a Reuters poll had expected.

In July, South-east Asia's largest economy had its first trade deficit since late 2015. Exports and imports increased sharply from July 2016 due to a low base as the Eid al-Fitr holidays fell in that month last year. The holidays for 2017 were in June.

August exports on a yearly basis rose 19.24 per cent. The poll had expected an 8.30 per cent growth rate. Shipments in August were worth US$15.21 billion.

Manufacturing and mining exports led the growth in shipments in August.

Meanwhile, imports were up 8.89 per cent in August at US$13.49 billion, compared with the poll forecast of an 8.30 per cent growth. — Reuters