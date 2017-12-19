Indonesia stocks hits record high on financials as Malaysia extends fall

Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.7 per cent with financial and consumer discretionary stocks declining the most. — Reuters picBENGALURU, Dec 19 — Indonesian shares hit a record high on Tuesday with financials and consumer goods driving the gains, while Malaysian stocks were headed for a third straight session of decline.

The Jakarta SE Composite Index rose as much as 0.7 per cent to an all-time high of 6,175.372, heading for a sixth straight session of gains.

Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT rose as much as 1.9 per cent, while Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT climbed up to 3.8 per cent.

Singapore shares edged up after three consecutive sessions of declines, supported by gains in the city-state’s top three lenders. DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd rose between 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent.

Thai shares extended gains into a fifth session, buoyed by financials and consumer staples. Kasikornbank PCL and Siam Makro PCL rose 1.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.7 per cent with financial and consumer discretionary stocks declining the most.

“There is concern that with the rate hike in the US, cheap fund might flow out of the country,” said Redza Rahman, head of research at MDIF.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term jump in US economic growth from the Trump administration’s proposed tax cuts.

Philippine shares dropped 0.8 per cent after Monday’s 1 per cent gain, dragged down by industrials and financials.

JG Summit Holdings and BDO Unibank were the worst performers, shedding 4.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively. — Reuters