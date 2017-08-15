Indonesia revises up June’s trade surplus

Visitors stand next to an electronic stock board at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta November 8, 2016. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Aug 15 — Indonesia’s statistics bureau this morning said it has revised the value of exports and imports in June, resulting in a bigger trade surplus that month.

The bureau said Indonesia’s trade surplus in June was around US$1.67 billion (RM7.17 billion) instead of the US$1.63 billion initial estimate given a month ago.

June exports were revised to US$11.66 billion from an initial US$11.64 billion, while imports were revised to US$9.99 billion from US$10.01 billion.

Earlier this morning, the bureau gave an early calculations of foreign trade of Southeast Asia’s largest economy in July, showing a deficit of US$271 million. — Reuters