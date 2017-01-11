Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Indonesia finance ministry issues new rules for bond dealers

Wednesday January 11, 2017
01:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?

Chemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facilityChemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

Late Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrowLate Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrow

The Edit: Less salt in diet would save livesThe Edit: Less salt in diet would save lives

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati can revoke the licence of a primary dealer if the dealer does not fulfill the stated conditions. — Reuters picIndonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati can revoke the licence of a primary dealer if the dealer does not fulfill the stated conditions. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Jan 11 — Indonesia's finance ministry announced new rules that require primary bond dealers to “safeguard” their partnership with the government and avoid conflicts of interest.

Primary dealers “have the duty to safeguard the partnership with the Indonesian government based on professionalism, integrity, the avoidance of conflict of interest, and looking at the interests of the Republic of Indonesia,” according to documents uploaded to the ministry's website today.

The documents, dated Dec 30, said the finance minister can revoke the licence of a primary dealer if it does not fulfill the stated conditions.

The finance minister also has the authority to accept or reject an application to be a primary dealer by taking into consideration the track record of the bank or securities firm, including its working experience with the ministry.

The Indonesian government cut its business ties with JPMorgan Chase & Co following a November downgrade by the US bank in its Indonesian stocks recommendation to “underweight” from “overweight.” — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline