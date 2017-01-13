Indonesia commodity export rethink rattles global metals, miners

Indonesia Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan gestures during an interview in Jakarta December 23, 2016. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Jan 13 — Indonesia rewrote its mineral export rules, rattling mining companies from the US to Japan and sending copper prices to the highest in a month.

Nickel producers including Sumitomo Metal Mining Corp, Western Areas Ltd and Nickel Asia Corp tumbled after South-east Asia’s biggest economy said it will allow some exports of nickel ore and bauxite, easing a ban on unprocessed ore shipments in place since 2014.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the US company that operates the world’s second-largest copper mine in the province of Papua, dropped after the government said it must change its operating terms before it can ship overseas. Prices of the metal jumped in London.

The new rules signal a major policy shift for Indonesia, which banned exports of raw, unprocessed ores in January 2014 as it sought to develop a domestic processing industry and prevent its mineral wealth from disappearing overseas.

“It’s a negative for Australian producers,” Sydney-based Morningstar Inc analyst Mathew Hodge said by phone. “The producers had rallied as China worked through stockpiles that it had built up before the ban was introduced,” he said.

Perth-based Western Areas jumped 37 per cent last year, as Independence Group NL, which also produces gold, surged 70 per cent.

The government will allow exports of excess nickel ore and bauxite by miners that are building processing plants in the country, Bambang Gatot Ariyono, director-general of minerals and coal at the Energy & Mineral Resources Ministry, told reporters yesterday.

Shipments will be permitted for a maximum of five years, he said. Smelters must source a minimum 30 percent of their supply domestically with low-grade bauxite and nickel ore.

Smelter projects

The country will permit shipments of ore with nickel content less than 1.7 per cent, along with certain grades of bauxite, the raw material used to make aluminum, according to the regulation signed on Jan 11. Shipments will be linked to the progress of smelter projects, which must be completed within five years, Ariyono said.

Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange tumbled as much as 5.1 per cent to the lowest in July yesterday on the prospect of more supplies from Indonesia, before reversing losses to close 0.9 per cent higher. They were down 0.2 per cent at 10.22am in Singapore today.

Nickel producers sank. Sumitomo Metal, which has production facilities from New Caledonia to the Philippines, slid as much as eight per cent in Tokyo and Western Areas plunged as much as 17 per cent.

GMK Norilsk Nickel PJSC, which rivals Vale SA as the world’s top producer of the metal, dropped 4.3 per cent in Moscow yesterday.

Stocks tumble

Nickel Asia, the largest producer of nickel ore in the Philippines, fell as much as seven per cent, the most since October. The Philippines overtook Indonesia as the world’s biggest producer of mined nickel following the export ban in 2014.

PT Vale Indonesia, the local unit of the Brazilian company, in which Sumitomo Metal has a 20 per cent stake, fell the most since August 2015.

The government also changed its rules on exports of semi-processed metals such as copper concentrate. Companies including Freeport and PT Amman Mineral Internasional, which last year bought the Indonesian copper and gold assets of Newmont Mining Corp, stopped shipments earlier in the week after regulations allowing exports lapsed Jan 11.

They must now comply with a range of rules before concentrate exports can resume, including converting their contract of work into a special mining business license or IUPK, and commit to building smelters, Energy & Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters Thursday. Miners must present plans to build smelters within five years, he said.

“There’s no obligation to convert contracts of work into IUPKs as long as companies don’t ask for a recommendation to export concentrate,” Jonan said. “We will respect contract of work holders until the contract expires, but they can only export refined products,” he said.

The conversion process will take about 14 days if all the documents are available, he added.

Grasberg Mine

Copper jumped 2.2 per cent in London following the changes and was 0.3 per cent higher today at US$5,862 (RM26,115) a metric ton. Freeport shares slumped 3.8 per cent in New York.

The Grasberg mine owned by Freeport is the world’s largest in terms of copper capacity after Escondida in Chile, according to the International Copper Study Group, while Freeport says the deposit has the single biggest reserves of gold.

Indonesia’s Energy & Mineral Resources Ministry has proposed a 10 per cent tax on concentrate exports, subject to approval by the Finance Ministry, Jonan said.

“We continue to work cooperatively with the government to ensure that we can run our operations without any disruption,” Riza Pratama, a Jakarta-based spokesman at unit PT Freeport Indonesia, said in a text message. Freeport will review the terms for IUPK, he said.

Among other changes, miners can seek an extension on their contract of work five years before expiry. Currently, companies can seek an extension only two years in advance. Jonan reiterated the government policy of having foreign companies gradually divest up to 51 percent of local units. — Bloomberg