India’s Reliance Industries Q3 net profit up 10pc, beats estimate

A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017. — Reuters picMUMBAI, Jan 16 — India’s oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd beat analysts’ estimates to post a 10 per cent increase in third-quarter standalone net profit, as high margins from its core business of crude oil refining helped bolster earnings.

The “standalone” profit and revenue figures include the company’s refining and petrochemicals business and oil and gas exploration in India.

Standalone net profit rose to 80.22 billion rupees (RM5.27 billion) for the three months to Dec. 31 from 72.96 billion rupees reported a year earlier, Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, said in a statement day.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of 78.5 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Its standalone revenues for the quarter came in at US$9.8 billion, up 9 per cent from a year ago due to higher margins from selling petrol and diesel.

Refining and petrochemicals contribute around 90 per cent to overall revenue and profit.

The company said its gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed — a key profitability gauge for a refiner — was US$10.8 per barrel for the quarter.

On a consolidated basis, which includes its telecom, retail and US shale gas operations, its net profit came in at 75.67 billion rupees.

Reliance commercially launched its fourth-generation (4G) telecoms network, Reliance Jio, on Sept. 1 offering free voice and data service to its subscribers until the end of March.

The telecoms venture, in which the company has invested approximately US$20 billion, had built a subscriber base of 72.4 million by Dec. 31, Reliance said.

Reliance’s flagship refining operations, with a 1.2 million barrels per day crude oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat, reported a 4.3 per cent fall in profitability for the December quarter to US$912 million.

The petrochemicals business saw a 25.5 per cent jump in profit to US$486 million, Reliance said. — Reuters