Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

India’s Reliance Communications posts third consecutive quarterly loss

Saturday August 12, 2017
11:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Salleh Keruak says patriotism belongs to all MalaysiansThe Edit: Salleh Keruak says patriotism belongs to all Malaysians

Male Uber driver claims groped by male passenger during ride shareMale Uber driver claims groped by male passenger during ride share

Watford denies Liverpool winning start with 3-3 drawWatford denies Liverpool winning start with 3-3 draw

‘Say No to Racism’: Promoting unity through football‘Say No to Racism’: Promoting unity through football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Reliance Communications’ continued losses are, in part, a result of competition from free voice and cut-price data plans offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm. — Reuters picReliance Communications’ continued losses are, in part, a result of competition from free voice and cut-price data plans offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm. — Reuters picMUMBAI, Aug 12 — Indian telecoms carrier Reliance Communications (RCom) posted its third straight quarterly loss today as its heavy debt load and a price war triggered by an upstart rival continued to weigh on sales and profit.

RCom, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has won a reprieve on its debt until the end of the year as it works on two asset sale deals that it expects will reduce its US$7 billion (RM30 billion) debt by about 60 per cent.

Today, it reported a net loss of 12.21 billion Indian rupees (RM818.4 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, against a profit of 540 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 33.6 per cent year-on-year to 34.94 billion rupees, while finance costs rose to 9.98 billion rupees.

The company’s continued losses are, in part, a result of competition from free voice and cut-price data plans offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom startup backed by Ambani’s elder brother Mukesh.

Jio has upended India’s uber-competitive telecom sector, forcing all incumbents to drop prices despite falling margins and profits.

But RCom’s struggle with its debt load and little success with its initial bet on a network based on CDMA technology have also led to its current financial situation.

RCom, whose mobile phone unit is India’s seventh-ranked carrier with 82.3 million customers as of end-May, is awaiting regulatory approval for a merger of the unit with rival Aircel. It has also agreed a deal with Canada’s Brookfield to sell a stake in its mobile masts business.

The company has previously said it expected the transactions to close by September.

Worries over the company’s ability to repay debt have led to a series of downgrades by ratings agencies and the company’s stock has plummeted 39 per cent so far this year compared with an 18 per cent rise of a broader Mumbai market. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline