India’s June inflation slowest in more than five years

A vendor selling handbags waits for customers at his stall in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2017. — Reuters picNEW DELHI, July 12 — India’s annual retail inflation eased in June to its slowest pace in more than five years, as food prices fell, building pressure on the central bank to cut interest rate when it meets for a monetary policy review on Aug 2.

The consumer price index rose 1.54 per cent in the 12 months through June, down from an increase of 2.18 per cent in the previous month and slower than the forecast of economists in a Reuters poll, data released by the Ministry of Statistics showed today.

Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted inflation to ease to 1.7 per cent last month.

This is the lowest inflation rate since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers.

Elsewhere in Asia, China’s annual consumer prices remained subdued at 1.5 per cent in June.

With headline inflation remaining below the Reserve Bank of India’s mid-term target of 4 per cent for the past eight months, industry participants and the government have sought a cut in interest rates to support economic expansion.

Economists expect that the central bank to cut interest rates in its next policy review.

“We do expect a rate cut of 25 basis points in the August policy,” said Anjali Verma, an economist with Phillip Capital India.

“Unless there is some major disappointment in the monsoon, I don’t see any upside risk to inflation by March 2018.”

The economy grew at an annual 6.1 per cent in January-March quarter, the weakest growth since late 2014, hit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise decision to scrap 86 per cent of the currency in circulation in November.

Some analysts, though, say an increase in charges of services after the launch of a new tax system this month, could push up core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, and has remained stubbornly stayed above 4 per cent for years.

Separately, industrial output grew 1.7 per cent in May from a year earlier, data showed.

The pace of expansion, however, was slower than a revised 2.8 per cent annual rise in April and compared with a 1.9 per cent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Bumper food grains

Analysts say expected good rains this year could lead to bumper grain production and a further slide in food prices in Asia’s third largest economy.

Retail food prices fell 2.12 per cent last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05 per cent fall in May. Falling food prices present a worry for the government because of the hit on millions of farm households.

The central bank now expects retail inflation to come in a 2.0-3.5 per cent range for the first half of fiscal year 2017/18 and 3.5-4.5 per cent in the second half, down from 4.5 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively. — Reuters