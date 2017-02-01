India plans to create oil giant by integrating state-run firms

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 17, 2017. — Reuters picNEW DELHI, Feb 1 — India is planning to create a state-owned oil giant through mergers to match the might of international companies and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

“We seek opportunities to strengthen our central public-sector enterprises through consolidation, mergers and acquisitions,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in Parliament while presenting the federal budget for the year beginning April 1. “It will give them the capacity to bear high risk, avail economies of scale, take higher investment decision and create more value for stakeholders”

India is overtaking Japan as the world’s third-largest oil consumer and will be the centre of global growth through 2040, according to the International Energy Agency. Its upstream production is dominated by Oil and Natural Gas Corp., which operates independently of the biggest refiner, Indian Oil Corp. Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Oil Corp are the two other state-owned refiners, while Oil India Ltd is a smaller oil and gas producer. GAIL India Ltd is the country’s largest gas pipeline operator.

“Creating an integrated oil major will help achieve the goal of increasing India’s energy security,” ONGC Chairman Dinesh Kumar Sarraf. “A bigger entity will have bigger resources and a bigger appetite for acquisitions.”

In an interview in August, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the government is seeking an appropriate model for combining India’s state-run oil companies. — Bloomberg