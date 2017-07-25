Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

IMF: Cambodian economy to grow 7pc this year and next

Tuesday July 25, 2017
08:24 PM GMT+8

Tools

Turunen highlighted risks such as credit growth averaging around 30 per cent year-on-year, which is increasingly being concentrated in real estate. — Reuters picTurunen highlighted risks such as credit growth averaging around 30 per cent year-on-year, which is increasingly being concentrated in real estate. — Reuters picPHNOM PENH, July 25 — Cambodia’s economic growth should stay at around 7 per cent this year and the next as public spending and tourism offset a fall in private investment because of election uncertainty, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said today.

Cambodia’s opposition made big gains in local elections last month against veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party, raising the possibility of a tough battle in next year’s general election.

“We see some decline in private investment, in relation to the election-related uncertainties,” Jarkko Turunen, who led the IMF team on a visit to Cambodia, told a news conference.

But he said the growth rate should “remain robust” at about the same 7 per cent figure as in 2016.

He highlighted risks such as credit growth averaging around 30 per cent year-on-year, which is increasingly being concentrated in real estate. The ratio of bank credit to GDP was now close to 70 per cent, he added.

The National Bank of Cambodia has moved to mitigate financial stability risks, including higher minimum capital requirements, Turunen said, urging authorities to keep up measures to improve resilience and tackle elevated financial sector vulnerabilities. — Reuters

