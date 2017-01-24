Ikea recalls beach chair for risk of falling or finger entrapment

Ikea is recalling the MYSINGSO beach chair for risk of falling or finger entrapment. — Picture via Ikea.com.myKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Ikea will offer a full refund to customers who have purchased the MYSINGSÖ beach chair, after receiving reports of the chair collapsing due to incorrect re-assembly.

In a statement today, the Swedish furniture retailer said it had received five reports from Finland, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Australia where users sustained injuries after the beach chair collapsed during use as a result of incorrect re-assembly.

“After washing the fabric seat it is possible to re-assemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments,” the company said.

Malaysia has not seen any reports of injuries related to the beach chair so far, Ikea pointed out, adding that it was recalling the product here as a precautionary measure.

Customers who return the beach chairs to Ikea stores before January 31, 2017 will be able to receive a full refund, even without a proof of purchase.

Ikea advises affected customers to contact them at 03-7952 7575 if they require further clarifications.