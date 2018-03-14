IJM wins LRT3 contract for Bandar Utama-Johan Setia section

IJM Corp has won the RM1.12 billion contract for the light rail transit (pic) project from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPETALING JAYA, March 14 — Construction giant IJM Corp Bhd has secured a RM1.12 billion contract from Prasarana Malaysia Bhd for the light rail transit line 3 (LRT3) project from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.

The contract is the group’s first for 2018 and is expected to boost the group’s order book to an all-time high of RM9.7 billion, The Star daily reported today.

The group said in an announcement on Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary, IJM Construction Sdn Bhd acquired a letter of acceptance from Prasarana yesterday for the underground package of the LRT3.

Under the contract, IJM will work on the design, construction and completion of the twin-bored tunnels, the station, ancillary buildings, as well as other associated works for the underground package of the LRT3.

The project is scheduled to start this month, with construction lasting 31 months.