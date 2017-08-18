IGB REIT Capital proposes issuance of medium term notes of up to RM5b

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — IGB REIT Capital Sdn Bhd has proposed the issuance of medium term notes (MTN) pursuant to a medium term notes programme of up to RM5 billion in nominal value.

IGB REIT Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGB Real Estate Investment Trust (IGB REIT).

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, IGB REIT said the MTN programme would have a tenure of 20 years from the date of the first issue of MTNs under the MTN programme.

“Issuance of MTNs from time to time under the MTN Programme may be rated and/or unrated and shall be determined prior to each issuance. Each rated/unrated MTNs shall be secured by such assets/properties of IGB REIT to be identified prior to such issuance,” it added.

The proceeds raised from the issue of MTNs may be utilised to finance IGB REIT’s investment activities, including, but not limited to capital expenditure, asset enhancement and the related acquisitions and financing expenses.

It would also be used to refinance existing and/or future borrowings/facilities, as well as fund working capital requirements, the group said. — Bernama