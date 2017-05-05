Last updated -- GMT+8

IBM tumbles as Buffett discloses he is trimming stake

Friday May 5, 2017
10:32 PM GMT+8

IBM shares fell after billionaire investor Warren Buffett revealed he has sold about a third of his stake in the computing giant. — Reuters picIBM shares fell after billionaire investor Warren Buffett revealed he has sold about a third of his stake in the computing giant. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 5 — IBM shares tumbled today after billionaire investor Warren Buffett revealed he has sold about a third of his stake and “revalued” downward the computing giant.

In early Wall Street trade, IBM shares were down 2.5 per cent at US$154.00.

Buffett, one of IBM’s biggest shareholders, told CNBC he had divested shares in the first and second quarter.

“I don’t value IBM the same way that I did six years ago when I started buying,” he told the financial channel. “I’ve revalued it somewhat downward.”

Buffett added that “IBM is a big strong company, but they’ve got big strong competitors too.”

Buffett, who heads the Berkshire Hathaway holding company and is among the world’s richest individuals, invested some US$10.7 billion in IBM in 2011 for a stake of some 5.5 per cent. His stake was worth an estimated US$13.5 billion at the end of 2016.

The move comes with Buffett set to release his closely followed annual shareholder letter, offering important clues for investors who follow his advice. — AFP

