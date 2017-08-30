Hyundai restarts operations at all four plants in China

A visitor walks past a Hyundai Motor logo at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul April 25, 2013. — Reuters picSEOUL, Aug 30 — Hyundai Motor Co said it restarted operations at all four plants in China after a supplier resumed deliveries of necessary parts, averting an extended production halt in its biggest market.

Poor sales in China caused the carmaker to delay payments, resulting in one vendor suspending deliveries of fuel tanks, a Hyundai spokesman said today. Discussions are ongoing with that vendor regarding payments, the spokesman said, declining to elaborate on the amount and whether other suppliers were involved.

While Hyundai has avoided a prolonged crisis, the shutdowns expose the fragility of the automaker’s China operations as sales in the country slumped. The automaker has struggled to recover from a consumer backlash after South Korea’s plans to deploy a US missile-defence system.

It has also been hurt by a sedan-heavy lineup as market demand gravitated toward SUVs, amid steep discounts by foreign brands and competition from Chinese automakers’ cheaper offerings.

“Hyundai is facing a failure of strategy and weakened competitiveness,” said Lee Hang-koo, a senior research fellow at state-run Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade in Sejong City, South Korea.

“There is a bigger problem than the Thaad fallout. Hyundai has to improve its brand value and product quality to boost sales in China.”

The four plants, shut gradually since last week, restarted operations following the resumption of deliveries from the supplier, the spokesman said. Representatives for Hyundai’s Chinese partner, BAIC Motor Corp, and China joint venture, Beijing Hyundai, said the factories are operating normally.

China production

Hyundai and BAIC, its only Chinese joint-venture partner, have five plants in China with a total capacity to produce more than 1.6 million vehicles a year. The fifth plant isn’t operational yet. Beijing Hyundai manufactures more than 10 models including Elantra sedans and Santa Fe SUVs and recorded 20 trillion won (RM76.86 billion) in revenue in 2016. Deliveries fell 42 per cent to 301,000 units in the year to June.

The South Korean carmaker hired former Volkswagen AG executive Simon Loasby to lead its China design team as part of efforts to develop more tailored products for the market. The automaker is also planning to bring its Genesis luxury brand to China, possibly as early as next year, in a bet that demand will improve.

Hyundai shares fell 0.7 per cent to 143,000 won as of 2:05pm in Seoul, rebounding from a a decline of as much as 3.8 per cent. Shares of BAIC dropped 3.8 per cent in Hong Kong.

Even before the factory shutdown, Hyundai and other South Korean companies have had a rough time in China this year. Economic tensions between China and South Korea showed signs of easing only by June.

South Korea’s newly elected President Moon Jae-in suspended deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, or Thaad, system pending an assessment of the environmental impact. — Bloomberg