Hyundai Motor Q1 profit down 21pc as China political row hurts

Wednesday April 26, 2017
The world’s fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors reported today a first-quarter net profit of 1.33 trillion won (RM5.14 billion). — Reuters picThe world’s fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors reported today a first-quarter net profit of 1.33 trillion won (RM5.14 billion). — Reuters picSEOUL, April 26 — South Korea’s Hyundai Motor posted a 21 per cent fall in quarterly net profit, dragged down by sales declines in China stemming from political tensions.

The world’s fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors reported today a first-quarter net profit of 1.33 trillion won (RM5.14 billion). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had on average expected a 1.25 trillion won net profit.

Hyundai posted an operating profit of 1.25 trillion won and sales of 23.37 trillion in the January to March quarter. — Reuters

