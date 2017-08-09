HSS Engineers’s unit bags RM16.5m ECRL contract

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI), an associate of engineering and project management consultant, HSS Engineers Bhd (HEB Group), has bagged a RM16.5 million contract to provide preliminary design consultancy services for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

In a statement today, HEB Group said, HSSI was appointed design consultant by an unit of China Communications Construction Co (M) Sdn Bhd’s group to provide services for infrastructure works for the ECRL.

The project was slated for completion in the fourth quarter of financial year ending Dec 31, 2017, it said.

IRB Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Compliance), Abdul Manap Dim, said being entrusted with the pivotal role of executing the preliminary design for this high-impact national project spoke volumes of HEB Group’s sound technical expertise.

“The works would kick-start the subsequent phase of this project, bringing about greater connectivity between East and West Peninsular Malaysia and accelerate economic activities in these regions,” he said.

HSSI’s appointment came after Malaysia Railway Link Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction Co Ltd signed the memorandum of understanding for the Phase 2 construction in May 2017. — Bernama