HSBC says H1 profit rose 5pc, announces up to US$2b share buyback

Europe’s biggest bank said it expects to commence the latest buyback shortly for completion in the second half of 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, July 31 — HSBC Holdings PLC today said profit rose 5 per cent in the first half of the year, beating analyst estimates, and announced its third share buyback in the past year on the back of a growing capital base.

Pretax profit reached US$10.2 billion (RM43.6 billion) in the six months through June, from US$9.7 billion in the same period a year earlier, HSBC said in a statement. The result compared with the US$9.5 billion average estimate of analysts polled by the bank.

HSBC also announced an up to US$2 billion share buyback, as it uses excess capital to offset the dilutive effect of shares paid out as dividends. It completed a previously announced US$1 billion buyback in April.

The announcement takes the total of HSBC share buybacks since the second half of 2016 to US$5.5 billion.

HSBC, like many global banks, spent the years up to the 2008 financial crisis building its empire. Recent years have seen it cut jobs and sell assets worldwide to shrink the group back to profitability and maintain dividend payouts in an era of stricter banking regulations.

“In the past 12 months we have paid more in dividends than any other European or American bank and returned US$3.5 billion to shareholders through share buy-backs,” Chief Executive Officer Stuart Gulliver said in HSBC’s earnings statement.

“We have done this while strengthening one of the most resilient capital ratios in the industry.”

The bank said its common equity tier 1 ratio — a measure of financial strength — was 14.7 per cent at the end of June, from 14.3 per cent three months prior, and 12.1 per cent in the year-earlier period.

The ratio is set to increase further as the bank repatriates some US$8 billion stuck at its US subsidiary, following approval last year from the US Federal Reserve.

HSBC has kept its dividend payout ratio higher than many peers in recent years, including last year when a slowdown in banks’ earnings growth prompted rivals such as Standard Chartered PLC to withhold payments.

HSBC’s dividends totalled US$10.1 billion in 2016, US$10 billion in 2015 and US$9.6 billion in 2014. — Reuters