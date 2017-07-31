HSBC, miners help buoy European stocks on final trading day of July

The logo of HSBC is seen on a building in Hong Kong January 9, 2013. — Reuters picLONDON, July 31 — Strong gains among mining stocks and an HSBC-led rally in banks lifted European shares today, putting the region’s equities on track to end the month unchanged on the final trading day of July.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 per cent by 0833 GMT (4.33pm Malaysian time), while blue chips gained 0.2 per cent. Britain’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 per cent while Germany’s DAX rose 1 per cent.

Financials gave a big boost to the STOXX, with banks up 0.5 per cent, led higher by a 2.8 per cent gain in HSBC, which rallied after the lender posted a forecast-beating 5 per cent rise in first half pretax profit and announced its third buyback in a year.

Results also helped shares in French drugmaker Sanofi gain around 2 per cent, after it raised its 2017 outlook on the back of strong sales growth in its second quarter.

As the European second quarter earnings season gathers pace, so far around 45 per cent of MSCI Europe firms have reported results, 58 per cent of which have either met or beaten analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

This figure is slightly lower for euro zone firms, of which just over half have met or beaten expectations.

“Earnings season so far has been above average, both in Europe and the UK, although I think there’s a bit of distraction — you can see that in the share prices, particularly for the DAX,” Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, said.

“Regardless of the fact that you’ve got a strong business outlook and ... more than satisfactory earnings, shares were falling because investors are trying to factor in the potential impact of this galloping euro on the quarters to come,” City Index’s Odeluga added.

The STOXX 600 was on track to end the month flat, hampered in July by a stronger euro which has weighed on euro zone firms, especially exporters.

Mining firms were also strong performers on the day, jumping 1.8 per cent as copper prices rose on the back of manufacturing data from China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals.

Elsewhere upgrades from RBC on Severn Trent and United Utilities helped the firms trade at the top of the STOXX, with European utilities gaining 1 per cent.

British tobacco firms Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco extended losses from the previous session, however, down 3.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively following Friday’s sell-off after the US Food and Drug Administration proposed cutting nicotine in cigarettes.

Shares in Rolls Royce came under pressure following reports that the company told investors that it may not hit its target of 1 billion pounds sterling in cashflow by 2020. — Reuters