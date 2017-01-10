Hovid’s shares down after ministry revokes licenses

Hovid Bhd has announced a recall for its Ternolol 50mg film-coated tablets. — Picture courtesy of www.hovid.comKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Hovid Bhd's shares fell over 15 per cent or 5.5 sen in the early session today on the announcement that its manufacturing licences had been revoked by the Health Ministry’s Pharmaceutical Services Division.

As at 10.02 am, the pharmaceutical products manufacturer's shares stood at 29 sen with 68.93 million shares traded.

Hovid was also one of the most actively traded stocks so far.

The company informed Bursa Malaysia yesterday that its manufacturing licences for the facilities at Chemor and Ipoh in Perak were revoked following an audit conducted by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Department (NPRA).

It said the reissuance of the licences would be subject to the NPRA being satisfied with the outcome of its audit. — Bernama