Hong Leong Bank introduces pilot robot meeter-greeter

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Bank Berhad Domenic Fuda and Head of Customer Experience and Analytics Edward Pinto interacting with the robot at the Kuala Lumpur branch in Wisma Hong Leong. — Picture courtesy of Hong Leong Bank

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Hong Leong Bank Berhad (“HLB” or “the Bank”) today introduced their pilot robot-in-training meeter and greeter at the Kuala Lumpur Main Branch in Wisma Hong Leong. The robot meeter and greeter is part of the Bank’s ‘Digital at the Core’ vision initiative and is the local banking industry’s first in assisting customers at bank branches.

Powered by IBM Watson’s cognitive computing technology, the robot is able to interact, identify and match customer requests to various financial services offered by the bank such as handling basic enquiries and directing customers according to their needs.

“Hong Leong Bank’s commitment to enhance our customers’ journey by leveraging on technology remains core to our vision. Our pilot robot meeter and greeter has two specific purposes — to alleviate resource requirements at the branches by interacting with customers within their first few minutes such as by directing in-branch traffic and at the same time, it allows our staff to attend to more complex customer needs. These benefits are two pronged and will definitely help in improving overall productivity of our branch teams,” shared Domenic Fuda, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HLB.

HLB has been piloting several digital initiatives targeted at improving customer service efficiency and staff productivity. Many are in the user acceptance testing stage and will be rolled out over the year. Follow HLB and our activities at @HLBMalaysia @nao_hlb.