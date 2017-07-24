Hong Kong stocks open week with losses

People walk past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading outside a bank in Hong Kong April 15, 2015. — Reuters picHONG KONG, July 24 — Hong Kong stocks started the week on a negative note this morning, in line with an Asia-side sell-off following a negative lead from Wall Street, with traders awaiting a slew of big-name earnings US releases this week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.11 per cent, or 28.62 points to 26,677.47.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.22 per cent, or 7.08 points, to 3,230.90 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, eased 0.16 per cent, or 2.90 points, to 1,842.91. — AFP