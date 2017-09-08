Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

Friday September 8, 2017
People walk past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading outside a bank in Hong Kong April 15, 2015. — Reuters picPeople walk past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading outside a bank in Hong Kong April 15, 2015. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Sept 8 — Hong Kong shares rose at the start of trade this morning as investors cautiously returned to the market at the end of a turbulent week following North Korea’s nuclear test.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.18 per cent, or 48.67 points, at 27,571.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.03 per cent, or 1.07 points, to 3,364.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged down 0.08 per cent, or 1.57 points, to 1,971.17. — AFP

