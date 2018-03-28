Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hong Kong stocks kick day off with losses

Wednesday March 28, 2018
10:24 AM GMT+8

Floor traders monitor share prices during morning trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong February 7, 2014. — Reuters picFloor traders monitor share prices during morning trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong February 7, 2014. — Reuters picHONG KONG, March 28 — Hong Kong stocks sank in the first few minutes of trade this morning following two days of gains and after a plunge on Wall Street, where technology firms were the big losers.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.91 per cent, or 280.45 points, to 30,510.38.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.14 per cent, or 36.08 points, to 3,130.57, while the Shenzhen.

Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, fell 1.18 per cent, or 21.59 points, to 1,808.10. — AFP

