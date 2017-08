Hong Kong stocks in steep fall by the break

A man walks past a panel displaying half-day trading Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Hong Kong February 10, 2014. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Aug 11 — Hong Kong stocks were down sharply this morning, as the market led a region-wide sell-off triggered by renewed tensions over North Korea.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.89 per cent, or 517.62 points, to 26,926.38 by the midday break. — AFP