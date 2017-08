Hong Kong stocks end almost 1pc higher

HONG KONG, Aug 22 — Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day's gains today, piling on almost one percent in line with an Asia-wide rally, with energy firms lifted by rising oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.91 per cent, or 246.99 points, to 27,401.67 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.10 per cent, or 3.32 points, at 3,290.23 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, lost 0.42 percent, or 8.10 points, to 1,908.32. — AFP