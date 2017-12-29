Hong Kong stocks end 2017 up 36pc

A woman walks past a panel displaying stock indices of Hong Kong, US and China markets, outside a bank in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Dec 29 — Hong Kong stocks closed higher for their fifth consecutive session today, bringing the Hang Seng’s gains this year to 36 per cent, the biggest annual percentage rise since 2009.

The market’s stellar performance this year was fuelled by a global economic recovery, ample liquidity in the global financial system, and money inflows from mainland China.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 55.44 points or 0.19 per cent at 29,919.15. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.22 per cent to 11,709.3.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.3 per cent while the IT sector dipped 0.41 per cent, the financial sector was 0.4 per cent higher and property sector dipped 0.11 per cent.

The top gainer on Hang Seng was AIA Group Ltd up 2.07 per cent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd which was down 2.36 per cent.

China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.35 per cent at 3,307.974 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.31 per cent.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.31 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.08 per cent.

The yuan was quoted at 6.5155 per US dollar at 0813 GMT, 0.27 per cent firmer than the previous close of 6.5333.

So far this year, China’s H-share index is up around 24 per cent.

The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 3.49 per cent, followed by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd gaining 2.78 per cent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd up by 2.16 per cent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd, which was down 2.02 per cent, Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd which fell 1.0 per cent and China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd down by 0.9 per cent.

About 1.41 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 79.1 per cent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.78 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.38 billion.

At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.35 per cent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.61 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.9 per cent.

So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 1.04 per cent to HK$19.57 trillion.

The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.18 per cent on the day at 4,933.73 points. — Reuters