Hong Kong stocks down by the break

A panel displaying the closing Hang Seng Index and Hang Seng China Enterprise Index are shown outside a bank in Hong Kong, China June 29, 2015. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Aug 3 — Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session lower this morning as traders shrugged off a fresh Wall Street record close and took profits after a recent rally.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.15 per cent, or 40.58 points, to 27,566.80 by the break. — AFP