Hong Kong shares end with fresh gains

Tuesday July 11, 2017
04:33 PM GMT+8

File picture shows a floor trader monitoring share prices during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, September 26, 2016. — Reuters picFile picture shows a floor trader monitoring share prices during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, September 26, 2016. — Reuters picHONG KONG, July 11 — Hong Kong stocks jumped today, building on the previous day’s healthy gains as traders look ahead to the start of the US corporate season and testimony to Congress by Federal Reserve boss Janet Yellen.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.48 per cent, or 377.58 points, to 25,877.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.30 per cent, or 9.59 points, to 3,203.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, declined 0.72 per cent, or 13.77 points, to 1,891.60. — AFP

