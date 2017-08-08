Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Hong Kong shares buoyed by strong earnings, shrug off weak China trade data

Tuesday August 8, 2017
04:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Jerusalem Old City’s ‘cat lady’ prowls at midnightThe Edit: Jerusalem Old City’s ‘cat lady’ prowls at midnight

Rex Tillerson in Thailand to press junta for more action on N.KoreaRex Tillerson in Thailand to press junta for more action on N.Korea

The Edit: Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43The Edit: Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43

The Edit: Cynthia Nixon to stand for New York governor?The Edit: Cynthia Nixon to stand for New York governor?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

People walk past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading outside a bank in Hong Kong April 15, 2015. — Reuters picPeople walk past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading outside a bank in Hong Kong April 15, 2015. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Aug 8 — Hong Kong shares rose today as strong company earnings and surging prices for steel and other building materials convinced investors that China’s economy remains solid despite weaker-than-expected trade data.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.6 per centat 27,854.91 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 per centt o 11,079.79.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd was the biggest winner on Tuesday, closing up 6.0 per cent after its sales volumes jumped 88 per cent  in July.

Tencent Holdings Co Ltd extended recent gains, closing up 2.5 per cent at HK$328.60 (RM180), the second day in a row its shares have closed at a record high. The company plans to release second-quarter results on Aug. 16.

“The market is focused on those (companies) which haven’t given out the results reports, like Tencent and some Chinese banking plays, and also some Chinese insurance plays,” said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.

Disappointing trade data, which showed that China’s import and export growth slowed more than expected in July, had little impact on markets, with many investors opting to treat the weakness as a seasonal or one-off blip rather than a portent of softer domestic and global demand.

“Overall, the market still has the outlook that the macroeconomy in China is still well maintained,” said Yip.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 126.35.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.— Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline