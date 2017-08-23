Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hong Kong halts share trading for full day due to Typhoon Hato

Wednesday August 23, 2017
12:32 PM GMT+8

Trading was suspended for the rest of the day in the securities market, including Stock Connect trading with mainland Chinese markets. — Reuters picTrading was suspended for the rest of the day in the securities market, including Stock Connect trading with mainland Chinese markets. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Aug 23 — The Hong Kong stock exchange halted trading for the full day today as a strong typhoon lashed the financial centre and other parts of southern China.

Trading was suspended for the rest of the day in the securities market, including Stock Connect trading with mainland Chinese markets, as the highest level typhoon warning No. 10 was still in force at noon, according to the exchange’s trading rules for bad weather.

Morning trading had also been suspended.

Hundreds of flights and other transport services were cancelled, and schools and most businesses in the city were expected to be closed for the better part of the day as the city was buffeted by Hato. — Reuters

