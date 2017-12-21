Hong Kong dollar falls to weakest in nearly two years

This photo shows HSBC 100 Hong Kong dollar banknotes in Hong Kong on March 2, 2009. — AFP picHONG KONG, Dec 21 — The Hong Kong dollar fell to its softest level in nearly two years against the US dollar in late morning trade this morning.

The local currency changed hands at 7.8278 per dollar, its weakest since January 20, 2016.

The Hong Kong dollar’s depreciation is due to strong demand for US dollars near the end of the year and its weakness is expected to continue as monetary policy normalisation and US tax cuts could bring more funds back to the United States.

The Hong Kong dollar, pegged against the greenback, fluctuates between 7.75 and 7.85 per dollar, and the HKMA is required to intervene if it hits either end of the currency band. — Reuters