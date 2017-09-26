Honeywell partners with Malaysia Airports for multi-million dollar project

Construction at the low-cost carrier terminal KLIA2 in Sepang is shown in progress on January 7, 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — United States-based software solutions provider, Honeywell, has partnered Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd (MASB), for a multi-million dollar airfield ground lighting control and monitoring system project.

Malaysia Airports Managing Director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said the partnership would enhance the safety, capacity and efficiency of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA)’s airside operations.

“Honeywell’s technology will control and monitor airside systems, and provide real-time location information on lamp failures to enable faster response and repair – reducing risk and improving uptime.

“Our collaboration with Honeywell is in line with our commitment to maintain safety, improve efficiency, drive performance and reduce operational expenses while we comply with the international regulatory standards,” he said in a statement.

KLIA, the primary gateway to Malaysia, is managed, operated and maintained by MASB.

The project is an upgrade of the airport operator’s existing work with Honeywell, which includes single-lamp control and monitoring for Runways 1 and 2, and the building management system at KLIA.

Honeywell Asean president Briand Greer said the project would position KLIA as one of the most technologically advanced airports in the world, with the capability to move toward the advanced ‘follow-the-green’ technology.

He said airfield ground lighting, as a visual aid for landing and taxiing, was an important element of an airport’s infrastructure.

Lighting installations for approaches, runways, taxiways, and aprons enable pilots to navigate the complex surface layouts of modern airports in all conditions, from taxiing and takeoff to landing, he said.

“Honeywell’s computerised control and monitoring system facilitates the operation and observation of these lighting installations and ensures that safety requirements are met.

“This system provides workstations for the tower and technical personnel to simplify daily operational processes and optimise maintenance activities,” he added. — Bernama