Honda Malaysia recalls 28,399 cars produced in 2013

Honda Malaysia said as of March this year, the company had replaced more than 435,000 units, or 77 per cent of Takata driver and passenger front airbag inflators of the 2013 vehicles. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Honda Malaysia is continuing with precautionary measures in recalling 28,399 of its vehicle models produced in 2013 to replace the Takata passenger front airbag inflator and ensure customer safety.

The models affected are the Honda City (14,944 units), Honda Jazz (6,874 units), Honda Jazz Hybrid (6,211 units) and Honda Insight (370 units).

“We will continue to proactively recall vehicles and continue to alert and inform customers on the importance of replacing the affected vehicle’s airbag inflators via social media and SMS blasts,” it said.

The carmaker also said that it would be informing all affected customers via letters and includes details of the product recall.

“Customers who receive these letters are encouraged to send their vehicles to the nearest Honda authorised dealers or Mobile Hubs as soon as possible for free inspection and replacement,” it said, adding, current models are unaffected. — Bernama