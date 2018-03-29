HNA is said in talks to sell San Francisco office tower to Gaw

A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 29 — HNA Group Co is in discussions to sell a San Francisco office building to private-equity firm Gaw Capital Partners, according to a person with knowledge of the talks, as the Chinese conglomerate tries to shed billions of dollars in assets.

Discussions are preliminary and there is no guarantee of any agreement, the person said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential. HNA and Gaw Capital didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

HNA bought the property — a 28-story tower at 123 Mission Street — for US$255 million in August 2016. Any disposal would add to the US$6.7 billion in stocks and properties that HNA has sold in the past few months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company has told creditors it will try to sell about 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) in assets in the first half of the year to pay debts and prevent a liquidity crunch.

HNA, which began as regional airline operator, is under pressure to cut a massive debt load it took on in a spectacular buying spree around the world as the Chinese government cracks down on what it has called “irrational” offshore investing by serial dealmakers.

Gaw Capital, based in Hong Kong, operates in the US through affiliate Gaw Capital USA and associate Downtown Properties, which together have more than US$2.7 billion in assets under management, according to Gaw’s website. Gaw properties in the US include the Standard Hotel in Manhattan’s Meatpacking district and Embarcadero Square in San Francisco.

Should Gaw seal a deal, it would be the third consecutive Asian owner of 123 Mission in five years. Hong Kong’s Great Eagle Holdings Ltd paid US$179 million for the property in 2013 before selling it to HNA in 2016, according to company filings. Among reasons for the sale, Great Eagle referred to rapid price gains for downtown San Francisco office buildings. — Bloomberg