High Speed Rail bidders have until June 29 to submit proposals

(From left) MYHSR Corp chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal, SPAD CEO Azharuddin Mat Sah, Liow and China Railway’s chief engineer He Hua Wu look at a train model at the China High Speed Train exhibition at KLCC. — Picture by RazaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Bidders for the assets company (AssetsCo) for the Kuala Lumpur- Singapore high Speed Rail Project have until June 29, 2018 to submit proposals to MyHSR Corp and SG HSR Pte Ltd.

In a joint press release today, the two companies from Malaysia and Singapore said a tender briefing would be held in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 23 next year.

“Through this open, fair and transparent procurement process, MyHSR Corp and SG HSR target to jointly select a qualified bidder by the end of next year,” the statement added.

MyHSR and SG said all tender submissions would be evaluated for their technical solution, commercial robustness, financial sustainability and price.

In particular, the tender aims to identify an AssetsCo, which will provide a solution that prioritises safety and security, availability and reliability, proven technology, operations flexibility, customer centric design, value for money and collaborative project implementation with MyHSR Corp and SG HSR.

The AssetsCo will be responsible for designing, building, financing and maintaining all rolling stock, as well as designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining all rail assets for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR.

It will also coordinate the system’s network capacity for operations and maintenance needs.

Every bid will be assessed on its own merits with MyHSR Corp and SG HSR stating they welcomed the interest of all companies, whether based in Malaysia, Singapore or overseas. — Bernama