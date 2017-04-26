Hershey’s profit beats on cost-cutting, new launches

A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 26 — Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey’s Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, reported its eighth straight quarterly profit beat, helped by cost cutting and demand for its newly launched products.

The company also said today it expected full-year adjusted profit to be at the high end of its forecast of US$4.72-$4.81 (RM20.53-RM20.92)per share.

The company’s shares were slightly up in premarket trading.

Hershey’s has been introducing new versions of its old favourites such as Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups, while keeping a tight lid on costs.

As part of a cost-cutting plan announced last year, the company decided to shut some plants in North America and China. The company is also reducing its advertising spending.

Hershey’s North America sales, which account for about 85 per cent of total sales, rose 2.7 per cent to US$1.68 billion in the first quarter ended April 2.

Net income fell to US$125 million, or 58 cents per share, in the quarter, from US$229.8 million, or US$1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Hershey earned US$1.31 per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of US$1.25, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 2.8 per cent to US$1.88 billion, but missed estimate of US$1.90 billion. — Reuters