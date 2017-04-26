Last updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 11:47 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Hershey’s profit beats on cost-cutting, new launches

Wednesday April 26, 2017
11:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Jeff Goldblum just can’t say no to dinos, back for ‘Jurassic World 2’The Edit: Jeff Goldblum just can’t say no to dinos, back for ‘Jurassic World 2’

The Edit: How a nation reconciles after a massive genocideThe Edit: How a nation reconciles after a massive genocide

Stockholm will not bid for 2026 Winter Olympics over financesStockholm will not bid for 2026 Winter Olympics over finances

Agong’s birthday now officially on last Saturday of JulyAgong’s birthday now officially on last Saturday of July

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration. — Reuters picA Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 26 — Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey’s Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, reported its eighth straight quarterly profit beat, helped by cost cutting and demand for its newly launched products.

The company also said today it expected full-year adjusted profit to be at the high end of its forecast of US$4.72-$4.81 (RM20.53-RM20.92)per share.

The company’s shares were slightly up in premarket trading.

Hershey’s has been introducing new versions of its old favourites such as Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups, while keeping a tight lid on costs.

As part of a cost-cutting plan announced last year, the company decided to shut some plants in North America and China. The company is also reducing its advertising spending.

Hershey’s North America sales, which account for about 85 per cent of total sales, rose 2.7 per cent to US$1.68 billion in the first quarter ended April 2.

Net income fell to US$125 million, or 58 cents per share, in the quarter, from US$229.8 million, or US$1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Hershey earned US$1.31 per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of US$1.25, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 2.8 per cent to US$1.88 billion, but missed estimate of US$1.90 billion. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline