Here’s one commodity rally that may turn out to be short-lived

A labourer carries an empty basket after putting leather scrap on a burning oven for making fertilisers at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata February 22, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 26 — Is it finally time to get excited about nitrogen fertiliser?

Since the end of June, prices for the world’s most commonly used crop nutrient have soared 60 per cent in the US — rebounding from the lowest levels in more than a decade.

There have been similar moves in Brazil, India and the Middle East as some major consumers unexpectedly boost purchases.

Shares of fertiliser companies such as CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Yara International ASA have surged.

But the rallies are defying a lingering global surplus that some analysts say will probably send prices back where they were earlier this year. Production capacity in the US is still expanding. And with grain prices weak because of a bumper harvest, farmers may reduce spending as their incomes decline.

“Oversupply is coming on like a tidal wave,” said Ken Zuckerberg, senior inputs analyst for Rabobank in New York.

“Farmers have been and continue to be under extreme financial pressure. The near-term optimism seems unsustainable.”

The fertiliser markets have been in the grip of a classic commodities slump for several years, with unspectacular demand growth combining with excess supply.

The situation in nitrogen, the most widely used of all crop nutrients, is particularly acute.

Unlike potash and phosphate fertilisers, which are mined, nitrogen fertilizer is synthesized from the air using natural gas. Farmers sometimes apply it to crops in a solid, granular form, or inject it in liquid form directly into the soil.

The US fracking boom of the past decade spurred a wave of plans for new nitrogen-fertilizer factories to take advantage of the cheaper supply of gas. Those projects continue to open, even though market conditions have changed.

Total North American capacity to produce ammonia — a chemical used to make nitrogen fertiliser — is set to grow 30 per cent to 26 million metric tonnes a year by 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jason Miner.

Market ‘blip’

While the market is still oversupplied, US spot prices for urea, a tradable, commoditized form of nitrogen fertiliser, has climbed to an 18-month high, according to Green Markets data.

That “blip” is due to India putting out a tender for more urea than the market had anticipated, said Christopher Perrella, another analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma also caused disruption to US shipments, making it more difficult for companies like CF to export, he said. A CF spokesman declined to comment on the company’s exports.

Equity investors are taking notice.

Norway’s Yara, the world’s largest publicly traded producer of nitrogen fertiliser, has gained 16 per cent since the end of June. Deerfield, Illinois-based CF, the biggest US producer, has gained 28 per cent in the same period and is on course for its first annual advance in three years.

Producers are sounding bullish. Nitrogen fertiliser may see firmer prices through the rest of the year, CF’s chief financial officer Dennis Kelleher told an industry conference earlier in September.

Supply and demand fundamentals may improve after 2017, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. said in a report this month. Buyers haven’t built up inventories and customers in the Americas still need to cover some of their needs, according to Agrium Inc.

New capacity

“The demand outlook in some of those markets looks pretty good,” said Jason Newton, Agrium’s head of market research.

Nevertheless, nitrogen-fertilizer prices are likely to remain volatile between now and the Northern Hemisphere spring, when a lot of urea is applied to crops, Newton said. Prices may retreat once the India tender is resolved, with plenty of urea capacity in the long-term, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Perrella.

Koch Nitrogen Co, part of the business empire of the billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, is in the midst of a US$1.3 billion (RM5.47 billion) expansion at its Enid, Oklahoma, plant to increase urea and ammonia production by more than 1 million tonnes a year.

Dutch producer OCI NV opened a plant in southeast Iowa in April that’s expected to make as much as 2 million tonnes of nitrogen annually. Agrium is ramping up production at a new urea plant in Texas.

“There’s still plenty of product and still plenty coming on,” said Charles Neivert, a managing director at Cowen and Co in New York, who holds a market-perform rating on CF.

“For a more permanent turnaround, you’ve got to start getting a situation where typical demand growth exceeds your supply gains.” — Bloomberg