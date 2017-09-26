Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

Havens climb on North Korea as stocks point lower

Tuesday September 26, 2017
08:03 AM GMT+8

Tools

An electronic board shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a bank in Seoul June 27, 2013. — Reuters picAn electronic board shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a bank in Seoul June 27, 2013. — Reuters picPYONGYANG, Sept 26 — North Korea jolted markets after its foreign minister declared that the nation can shoot down US warplanes, boosting the yen, bonds, gold and signaling a weaker start for Asia’s largest stock markets.

The simmering tensions pushed Treasuries higher, while a selloff in technology stocks dragged down US equities.

The dollar was stronger amid weakness in the euro following the German election and after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pointed to uncertainties about the medium-term outlook for inflation.

Oil surged after Turkey threatened to shut down Kurdish oil exports through its territory.

Focus remains on Chinese property developers, as one of the world’s most extreme stock rallies gets a reality check.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho described President Donald Trump’s recent comments as tantamount to a declaration of war. 

The White House denied it has declared war on Pyongyang, while China’s ambassador to the UN told Reuters the situation is “getting too dangerous”.

“This does represent a significant escalation in rhetoric and raises the risk of a tactical misstep,” said Tapas Strickland, a Sydney-based economist at National Australia Bank Ltd. — Bloomberg

