Harvey hits US fuel supplies to Latin America

Flood waters from Hurricane Harvey cover the main street in Dickinson, Texas. — Reuters picHOUSTON, Aug 29 ― Tropical Storm Harvey's effect is expected to ripple through Latin America after it shut in over 1 million barrels per day of US gasoline and diesel exports typically destined for countries such as Mexico and Brazil.

Harvey barreled into Texas on Friday as the strongest hurricane to hit the state at the heart of the US oil and gas industry in over 50 years. With rains forecast to continue late into the week, about 2.5 million barrels of daily refining capacity was offline in the Gulf.

The United States is the world's largest net fuel exporter, and most of those shipments sail from ports in Texas and Louisiana. Harvey shut down the ports of Corpus Christi and Houston in Texas, and both are major launch points for fuel exports.

It is unclear how long the ports will be closed to export traffic, but some traders expect a six-to-eight day interruption.

“Any hiccup in US refined product exports is highly disruptive to the supply chain given the dependency of nations like Mexico and other Latin American countries on the US,” said Michael Tran, director of global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“The reliance on US products is particularly key this year given that many refineries in Central and South America are running at abysmal levels.”

Latin American countries such as Mexico and Venezuela have become increasingly reliant on imports because they have failed to invest in expanding refineries to keep up with rising demand, along with Brazil, the largest importer of US distillate fuel oil.

The US exported 2.49 million barrels per day (bpd) of refined products and 100,000 bpd of crude to Latin America in the first quarter, according to the Energy Information Administration. Over 950,000 bpd ended up in Mexico ― the biggest overseas market for American-made fuel.

Mexico depends on US fuel to meet nearly three quarters of its domestic gasoline demand. The nation receives product via pipeline, rail and sea. A spokesperson for Mexican national oil company Pemex said its gasoline and diesel inventories were sufficient to make up any shortfall in supply Harvey may trigger.

“New shipments via safe routes are on the way (to Mexico) and left on time from the southern Untied States before the hurricane arrived,” he said.

He did not detail the volumes Mexico holds in stockpiles or how many days of demand could be covered with emergency supplies.

US oil shipments to Mexico via sea, road and rail have been hit.

Union Pacific Corp, the no. 1 US railroad, said it was moving rail cars in yards prone to flooding to high elevations and would curtail trains operating through areas likely to be hit by excessive winds and rain that will impact operations.

Europe hit

Serious disruption to global oil supplies could trigger a coordinated international release from the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA). The IEA has previously released emergency supplies to cushion the impact of natural disasters and war on international energy supplies.

It is unclear when the port of Houston will reopen as Harvey is forecast to move closer to the area in coming days, dumping torrential rain. The port of Corpus Christi suffered minor infrastructure damages but was making preparations to restart, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Alternative supplies for some Latin American countries would have come from within the region several years ago, but the largest fuel producers such as Brazil and Venezuela now have very limited capacity for exports.

Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Ecuador could need to seek diesel supplies from Asia and the US West Coast, traders said.

“They will have to pay high,” said one trader of distillates, a group of fuels that includes diesel and jet fuel. In May, Brazil imported about 250,000 barrels of distillate fuel oil, which includes diesel, from the United States, more than any other country.

“Brazil should be monitored closely because the diesel market is not in a good condition right now and it is the largest importer of US diesel in Latin America,” said Robert Campbell, analyst at Energy Aspects.

Fuel supplies to Europe will also be disrupted by the storm. The United States is the biggest source of ultra low sulfur diesel to Europe and Latin America.

Europe would be the most likely source of more gasoline for Latin America, said Vikas Dwivedi, global oil and gas strategist at Macquarie.

“If there are a lot of shutdowns, whatever capacity is running will get consumed in the US, it will have to be, so Latin America will have to get its barrels from elsewhere. It creates a domino effect,” Dwivedi said.

Harvey's effect on the prices of gasoline and diesel will have an impact on fuel prices in Colombia, mining and energy minister German Arce told Reuters.

Damage assessments at four Corpus Christi, Texas, area oil refineries were underway, with refiners there looking to restart soon. However, more refineries have been shuttered in and around Houston as the threat of flooding grew. ― Reuters