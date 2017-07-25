Halliburton sees drillers ‘tap the brakes’ on shale boom

Oil production equipment is seen in a Halliburton yard in Williston, North Dakota, April 30, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 25 — Halliburton Co, promising to be disciplined in adding more fracking gear to the oilfields, says US explorers are “tapping the brakes” on drilling as the price of oil struggles to breach US$50 (RM214) a barrel.

The comments come days after Baker Hughes data found that explorers reduced the number of US rigs for the second time in four weeks. The decline and the statements by Halliburton, the world’s biggest provider of fracking services, could bolster confidence that spending by the shale industry may be slowing as efforts by Opec and its allies to raise oil prices have faltered.

In November, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to cut output, immediately boosting crude prices after the worst market rout in a generation. Since then, the US shale industry has seen a growth spurt that’s kept stockpiles topped off and prices static. Now, signs are emerging that the US industry may be eyeing its own slowdown.

“Today, rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing and customers are tapping the brakes,” Halliburton Executive Chairman Dave Lesar said on a call. “This demonstrates that individual companies are making rational decisions in the best interest of their shareholders.”

The comments came after Halliburton reported that it swung to a profit in the second quarter as revenue rose 29 per cent from a year earlier to US$4.96 billion. That’s more than US$1 billion higher than the company reported a year earlier. The comment by Lesar surprised analysts on the call, said J. David Anderson at Barclays Capital Inc.

‘Optically bad’

“Optically it’s bad for service companies,” Anderson, who rates the shares the equivalent of a buy and owns none, said in a phone interview. But it’s also a positive for the oil market as a whole, he added.

Halliburton’s shares fell as much as 5.3 per cent to US$42.02. They traded at US$42.13 as of 3.37pm in New York, headed for the biggest drop since August 2015. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark crude, rose 1.3 per cent to settle at US$46.34 Monday on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

“This tapping of the breaks is happening all over North America,” Lesar said. “I can tell you the market will respond, it will rebalance and these companies will stay alive, survive and thrive.”

Halliburton swung to a profit of US$28 million, or 3 cents a share, from a loss of US$3.2 billion, or US$3.73, a year earlier, the Houston-based company said yesterday in a statement. The quarter’s results show Halliburton’s strength in North America and suggest its reach is expanding globally, according to Lesar.

“We outperformed our major peer in every geo-market, demonstrating that we continue to grow our global market share,” he said in the statement.

Beat estimates

Excluding certain items, profit was five cents higher than the 18-cent average of 34 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Halliburton more than doubled its operating profit margin for the unit that houses its fracking business.

The company surpassed expectations by reporting a 12.7 per cent margin, higher than the 5.6 per cent clip in the first three months of the year, according to Stephen Gengaro, an analyst at Loop Capital.

“We know that they are the largest and most efficient pressure pumper in North America,” Gengaro, who rates the shares a buy and owns none, said in a phone interview yesterday. “I think these numbers just highlight that fact.”

Larger rival Schlumberger Ltd reported second-quarter results last week that included an 18 per cent boost to North American revenue thanks to its rapid roll-out of the hydraulic-fracturing pumps, which blast water, sand and chemicals underground to release trapped hydrocarbons.

“At least our business is back in the black,” Paal Kibsgaard, the CEO at Schlumberger, said on a July 21 conference call. “We are now obviously actively pursuing market share.”

Halliburton has said it expects a spike in the price of oil by as early as 2020 after the entire crude industry slashed about US$2 trillion in investments during the three-year downturn.

“Sooner or later, the market is going to catch up,” Mark Richard, the company’s senior vice president for global business development said earlier this month in an interview at the World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

“You’ll see some kind of spike in the price of oil. Maybe somewhere around 2020-2021, but it’s got to catch up sooner or later.” — Bloomberg