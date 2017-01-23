Halliburton profit beats estimates as US drilling gains

The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston, Texas April 6, 2012. — Reuters picHOUSTON, Jan 23 — Halliburton Co reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit that beat analysts’ estimates after oil explorers kicked off a year-end recovery in North America where the service provider generates most of its sales.

The world’s largest fracking services provider posted profit excluding certain items of 4 cents a share, according to a statement today, exceeding the 2-cent average of 39 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg, The net loss was US$149 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a loss of US$28 million, or 3 cents a share, a year earlier.

Customers in the US and Canada boosted the number of oil and natural gas drilling rigs 19 per cent in the final three months of the year. Halliburton, which helps explorers drill, complete and maintain wells, cut thousands of workers during the downturn and has been pressing customers for higher prices in order to return to profitability in North America.

“On the top line, it’s pretty well understood that we’re in growth mode again, at least for now,” Matt Marietta, an analyst at Stephens Inc who rates the shares the equivalent of a buy and owns none, said in a phone interview before the results were released. “It’s important for the company to show that they can generate profits on the increased activity.”

After unprecedented spending cuts over the past two years, explorers are forecast to boost capital expenditures worldwide by 7 per cent in 2017, according to a Barclays Plc note to investors earlier this month. The US is expected to lead the rest of the world with as much as a 40 per cent hike in exploration and production spending, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Halliburton returned to profitability in North America with a 1.6 per cent operating margin in the final three months of the year.

“For the fourth quarter, our total company revenue increased 5 per cent sequentially, and our adjusted operating income doubled,” Chief Executive Officer David Lesar said in the statement. “We also generated over a billion dollars in cash flow from operations during the fourth quarter, demonstrating our attention to efficient working capital management.”

Shares fell 70 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to US$55.75 before the start of regular trading in New York.

Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s largest oilfield services provider, said Friday its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to US$204 million from US$1.02 billion a year earlier.

(Halliburton is scheduled to hold an earnings conference call today at 9am New York time, accessible at EVTS.) — Bloomberg