Halkbank shares surge after US seeks jail term for banker

Mehmet Hakan Atilla (right) a deputy general manager of Halkbank, is shown in this court room sketch with his attorney Gerald J. DiChiara as he appears in Manhattan federal court in New York, March 28, 2017. — Reuters picANKARA, April 5 — Shares in Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank rose as much as 18 per cent today after US prosecutors sought a 20 year jail term for a Halkbank executive convicted of helping Iran evade US sanctions.

President Erdogan’s spokesman condemned the prosecutors’ demands as a grave injustice but investors appeared to take the move in a positive light, seeing a chance that US Treasury action against Halkbank may be less severe than anticipated, analysts said.

“A perception might have been formed that a deal might have been struck between the parties that this case will be limited to individuals...or a perception that a lower-than-expected fine might be imposed on the bank,” said Enver Erkan, a researcher at GCM Securities.

Halkbank declined to comment. Shares in the bank were up as much as 18 per cent in the morning trade and stood at 10.42 lira per share at 1050 GMT, up 15 per cent on Wednesday’s close.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said Turkey strongly condemned a demand from US prosecutors to sentence Turkish banker Hakan Atilla, convicted of helping Iran evade US sanctions, to about 20 years in prison.

“The Hakan Atilla case is a legal scandal. We strongly condemn and reject this decision, it is a grave injustice,” spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference when asked about the Halkbank executive who was found guilty by a US jury in January. — Reuters