Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

GSK pulls out of US$20b race for Pfizer assets

Friday March 23, 2018
04:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why Royal Caribbean is designing a US$200m islandThe Edit: Why Royal Caribbean is designing a US$200m island

The Edit: Are Earth’s wild megafauna doomed?The Edit: Are Earth’s wild megafauna doomed?

The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ sets sights on ‘Black Panther’The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ sets sights on ‘Black Panther’

Austin: Hughes arrival as manager has boosted SouthamptonAustin: Hughes arrival as manager has boosted Southampton

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Signage for GlaxoSmithKline is seen on its offices in London March 30, 2016. — Reuters picSignage for GlaxoSmithKline is seen on its offices in London March 30, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, March 23 — GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, the British drugs company said today, endangering an auction for an asset some said could fetch as much as US$20 billion (RM78 billion).

GSK was seen as the front runner to buy the assets, which include Advil painkillers and Centrum vitamins, after main rival Reckitt Benckiser quit the race yesterday.

“While we will continue to review opportunities that may accelerate our strategy, they must meet our criteria for returns and not compromise our priorities for capital allocation,” Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said in a brief statement.

GSK shares jumped 4 per cent to £13.23 at 0809 GMT.

A Pfizer representative was not immediately available to comment. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram