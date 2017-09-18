Govt confident of achieving export target of pre-cured thread rubber, retread tyre

The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities is confident of achieving the RM130 million export target for pre-cured thread rubber and retread tyres set for this year. — Reuters picNILAI, Sept 18 — The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities is confident of achieving the RM130 million export target for pre-cured thread rubber and retread tyres set for this year.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansur said the export of pre-cured thread rubber and retread tyres increased 16.5 per cent to RM61 million in the first half of 2017 from RM52.7 million in the corresponding period of 2016.

“I am confident that we can achieve this year’s target and one of the efforts to ensure this is to enhance the quality of the products through research and development.

“Only by producing high-quality products we can ensure our strength in the industry,” he told reporters after visiting the Goodway Integrated Industries factory here, today.

Nasrun said retread tyres produced by factories in the country were of high-quality and almost as good as new tyres as they met the standards set by the government.

“Product improvement, especially for retread tyres, should go hand in hand with competitive and affordable pricing to provide maximum benefit to consumers compared to buying new and branded tyres.

“The government will continue to provide a business-friendly environment and policy ensure that the pre-cured thread rubber and retread tyre industry would continue to prosper,” he said.

Nasrun said currently 15 local companies were producing pre-cured thread rubber and 70 factories, retread tyres.

“Despite stiff competition from imported tyres, these industry players have managed to maintain their exports,” he said.

Export of pre-cured thread rubber and retread tyres increased 3.8 per cent to RM114.2 million in 2016 from RM110 million in 2015. — Bernama