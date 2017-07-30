Government approves RM28.85 million for young agropreneurs

TEMERLOH, July 30 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry has so far approved RM28.859 million in grants to 1,549 young agropreneurs nationwide, its ministerDatuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said today.

He said the amount formed part of the RM100 million allocated by the ministry for the Young Agropreneurs programme which aimed to produced 3,0000 agropreneurs, aged between 18 and 40.

Efforts would be made to meet the target and among the fields identified were fish in cage, cattle rearing, chicken rearing, fertigation farming and planting of matag coconuts, he told a media conference after opening the Temerloh Area Farmers Organisation 36th annual meeting here today.

Also present were State Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin.

Ahmad Shabery said in Pahang alone, there were 74 young agropreneurs who had received grants totalling RM1.4 million.

For Temerloh district, he said, grants worth RM760,000 in kind contribution had been approved for 39 participants, including 20 people who were involved in fish in cage rearing. — Bernama