Government allocates RM2.3b to Miti for SME development

KAMPUNG GAJAH, Aug 6 — The government has allocated RM2.3 billion to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to implement 57 small and medium enterprise (SME) development programmes throughout this year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan said this would benefit 5,936 SMEs via various development programmes including giving incentives and product financing.

“Miti will continue its commitment to develop SME entrepreneurs and help them to increase capacity and product quality.

“Through the implementation of the development programmes, we are confident it would contribute to the increase in capacity and product quality, hence enabling them to compete locally as well as globally,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the launching of Merdeka@Desa Pelancongan Pasir Salak here today.

Elaborating on the assistance given to SME entrepreneurs in Perak, Ahmad said some RM233.89 million had been allocated to 2,422 applicants as at June 30, 2017.

He cited an example – Perak Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme, which allocated about RM10.41 million to 151 SME entrepreneurs in various sectors.

“It helped the SME entrepreneurs by giving grants to buy machinery, for promotions, to renovate premises, improve packaqing and others,” he said.

Apart from that, he also commended the efforts by related agencies in assisting to develop the SME entrepreneurs through the My Kampung My Future programme since it was introduced in 2012.

“This programme has succeeded in that some of the SME entrepreneurs have successfully produced products for exports,” he said. — Bernama