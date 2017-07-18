Google Fiber loses chief executive officer after five months

NEW YORK, July 18 — Alphabet Inc's high-speed internet business is undergoing another shake-up as its leader, Gregory McCray, is stepping down.

The company is looking for a replacement.

McCray was hired in February as chief executive officer of Access, the Alphabet unit that houses Google Fiber.

He joined the tech giant after Craig Barratt, the former Access boss, exited in October when a big, expensive expansion plan he created was cut back.

“We are committed to the success of Google Fiber. The team is bringing gigabit connections to more and more happy customers,” Alphabet CEO Larry Page said in a statement.

“Fiber has a great team and I’m confident we will find an amazing person to lead this important business.”

McCray didn’t immediately respond to a message sent Monday afternoon via LinkedIn seeking comment.

A few years ago, Google Fiber was a big priority, partly due to its potential to disrupt a US broadband market ruled by a few telecom and cable giants.

It began offering gigabit internet packages in a handful of cities, like Kansas City and Austin, Texas. Then, in early 2014, Fiber announced sweeping plans to expand to more than twenty cities.

Two years later, the Access division acquired Webpass a wireless internet provider active in several cities.

Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat frequently named Google Fiber as a large-but-necessary capital expense.

But then Alphabet pulled back suddenly.

When Barratt stepped down, Google Fiber said it was halting plans to expand into eight additional markets.

In April, two of Barratt’s top deputies also left. — Bloomberg