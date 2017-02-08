Goodyear, Gilead Sciences down as US stocks open lower

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly before the closing bell in New York, US, January 7, 2017. — ReutersNEW YORK, Feb 8 — Tyre giant Goodyear and biotech company Gilead Sciences tumbled today following disappointing earnings forecasts as US stocks dipped in early trading.

Analysts said earnings remained at the front of investor focus, with no major US economic data and little chance at speedy resolution of the Washington policy debates that are expected to play out in the coming months.

There are “misgivings about the pace of pro-growth reform efforts in the US, anxiousness over potential trade restrictions, and nervousness about the electoral season approaching in Europe,” Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said.

“Those factors aren’t going away today and they won’t be going away tomorrow either,” O’Hare added. “There is a market that is range-bound.”

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 20,034.70, down 0.3 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent to 2,286.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 5,656.17.

Gilead Sciences plunged 9.5 per cent on disappointment over the drug company’s 2017 forecast. Gilead expects drug sales of between US$22.5 billion and US$24.5 billion, far below the US$27.9 billion expected by analysts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co lost 1.4 per cent as it cited higher raw material costs as a drag on expected 2017 results, disappointing some analysts.

Dow member Disney gained 1.7 per cent after chief executive Bob Iger signalled he was willing to extend his contract beyond 2018 as the entertainment giant tries to recruit a new head.

Iger also gave an optimistic outlook on the film studio business. Disney’s first-quarter earnings fell 14 per cent to US$2.5 billion, in part due to tough comparisons with last year’s “Star Wars” blockbuster. — AFP