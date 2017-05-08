Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 12:05 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Goldman names Lemkau, Nachmann to co-head investment banking

Monday May 8, 2017
11:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Meet Reza Perestesh, Iran’s own version of MessiThe Edit: Meet Reza Perestesh, Iran’s own version of Messi

The Edit: Jay Z to headline Meadows Festival, teases new musicThe Edit: Jay Z to headline Meadows Festival, teases new music

North Korea-Malaysia game to be played in PyongyangNorth Korea-Malaysia game to be played in Pyongyang

After the presidency, Macron faces an uphill battle from hereAfter the presidency, Macron faces an uphill battle from here

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm’s global investment banking division. — Reuters picGoldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm’s global investment banking division. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 8 — Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm’s global investment banking division, according to an internal memo today.

Lemkau and Nachmann join John Waldron as leaders of the business, which includes advising companies on mergers and equity and debt underwriting.

The changes come after Goldman last year elevated former banking co-head David Solomon to the firm’s No. 2 position alongside Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz, following the departure of Gary Cohn who moved to the Trump administration.

Richard Gnodde, Goldman’s banking head in London, will leave his role and focus on leading the firm across Europe as chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International.

A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Lemkau was named co-head of global M&A in 2013. He was previously head of M&A for the bank’s European and Asia-Pacific regions.

Nachmann was named co-head of the firm’s financing group in 2014, and two years later also took on the role of Latin American head. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline